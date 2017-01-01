Transportation & Fleet Services

    RUTAS ESCOLARES Clic

    (Transportation Services provided by Dallas County Schools)
    Dallas County Schools - Transportation Department

    Ray Gonzalez - Assistant Director Ray Gonzalez - Director
    ramongonzalez@dallasisd.org

     

     

     

      

     

    Staff

    Maria Morgan, Coordinator - mariamorgan@dallasisd.org

    Veronica Trejo, Specialist - vtrejo@dallasisd.org

    Mission

    The Transportation Services Department in cooperation with Dallas County Schools provides and ensures a safe, efficient, and reliable transportation service for the students of the Dallas Independent School District in support of quality educational instruction and student academic achievement.

    Goal

    The routing of school buses and assigned stops for students follows Texas Education Agency guidelines and is subject to District Board of Trustees approval of school attendance zones, as well as Superintendent directed school feeder patterns. Currently we provide transportation for approximately 40,000 students to and from school daily in the District.
    3701 South Lamar Dallas, Texas 75215 (972) 925-4953