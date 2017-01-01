Transportation & Fleet Services
(Transportation Services provided by Dallas County Schools)
Dallas County Schools - Transportation Department
Ray Gonzalez - Director
ramongonzalez@dallasisd.org
Staff
Maria Morgan, Coordinator - mariamorgan@dallasisd.org
Veronica Trejo, Specialist - vtrejo@dallasisd.org
Mission
The Transportation Services Department in cooperation with Dallas County Schools provides and ensures a safe, efficient, and reliable transportation service for the students of the Dallas Independent School District in support of quality educational instruction and student academic achievement.
Goal
The routing of school buses and assigned stops for students follows Texas Education Agency guidelines and is subject to District Board of Trustees approval of school attendance zones, as well as Superintendent directed school feeder patterns. Currently we provide transportation for approximately 40,000 students to and from school daily in the District.
3701 South Lamar Dallas, Texas 75215 (972) 925-4953