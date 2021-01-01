-
If you have a question about the Dallas Independent School District registration and enrollment process, our Dallas ISD ONE Centers are here to help. We are a one stop shop for campus enrollment information including, campus selection, student transfers, school lottery/waitlist information and much more.
HOURS OF OPERATION: Regular Hours Monday-Friday 7:30 AM- 5:30 PM
- CURRENTLY CLOSED-Thomas A. Edison Middle Learning Center 2940 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX 75212
- Kathlyn Joy Giliam Collegiate Academy - 1700 E. Camp Wisdom Road Dallas,Texas 75241
- Linus D. Wright Dallas ISD Administration Building- 9400 N. Central Expressway Dallas,Texas 75231
- Turney W. Leonard Governance and Training Center- 5151 Samuel Blvd. Dallas,Texas 75222
- East ONE Center
- North ONE Center
- South ONE Center
- West ONE Center