  • If you have a question about the Dallas Independent School District registration and enrollment process, our Dallas ISD ONE Centers are here to help. We are a one stop shop for campus enrollment information including, campus selection, student transfers, school lottery/waitlist information and much more. 

    HOURS OF OPERATION:  Regular Hours Monday-Friday 7:30 AM- 5:30 PM 

     
  • CURRENTLY CLOSED-Thomas A. Edison Middle Learning Center 2940 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX 75212
  • Kathlyn Joy Giliam Collegiate Academy - 1700 E. Camp Wisdom Road Dallas,Texas 75241
  • Linus D. Wright Dallas ISD Administration Building- 9400 N. Central Expressway Dallas,Texas 75231
  • Turney W. Leonard Governance and Training Center- 5151 Samuel Blvd. Dallas,Texas 75222
