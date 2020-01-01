Information About Meal Service During Dallas ISD Closure

  • En español

    In association with School Leadership, Food & Child Nutrition Services is committed to offering meal service at no cost while Dallas ISD remains closed.

    Meals will be served at strategic locations throughout the district. Please see the FAQ below for information.

    Who is eligible for meals?

    Meals are available to all children through the age of 18, and 19 years old if the child turns 19 during the current school year (on or after the first day of school), and to students with disabilities without regard to age.

    What do I need to bring?

    Meals will be distributed based on the number of children with you. Please bring all the children who will receive meals.

    When will meals be distributed?

    Please note, starting April 9th meals will be distributed every Thursday between 10 AM and 1 PM.  You’ll receive five breakfasts, lunches and suppers.

    There will be no meal service on Monday April 6th.

     

     

    Where do I pick up meals?

    Meals are available at most Dallas ISD High Schools and Middle Schools. The map and table below lists all distribution sites.

    How are meals being distributed?

    Meals will be distributed curbside at the main entrance of the school by Food Service Employees.

    What food is being offered?

    View the Menu for March 30 - April 4

    Allergen and re-heating instructions are distributed at pickup.

    Meal distribution sites are subject to change, so please watch this page for updates.

    To view the map on your mobile device click here.

Meal Service Locations

School Address City State Zip Code
Molina, Moises 2355 DUNCANVILLE ROAD Dallas TX 75211
Kimball, Justin F. 3606 SOUTH WESTMORELAND ROAD Dallas TX 75233
Lincoln 2826 Elsie Faye Heggins Street Dallas TX 75215
Pinkston, L. G. 2200 DENNISON STREET Dallas TX 75212
Roosevelt, Franklin 525 BONNIEVIEW ROAD Dallas TX 75203
Samuell, W. W. 8928 PALISADE DRIVE Dallas TX 75217
South Oak Cliff 3601 S Marsalis Ave Dallas TX 75216
Spruce, H. Grady 9733 OLD SEAGOVILLE ROAD Dallas TX 75217
Sunset 2120 WEST JEFFERSON BLVD. Dallas TX 75208
White, W. T. 4505 RIDGESIDE DRIVE Dallas TX 75244
Carter, David W. 1819 WEST WHEATLAND ROAD Dallas TX 75232
North Dallas 3120 NORTH HASKELL AVENUE Dallas TX 75204
Skyline 7777 FORNEY ROAD Dallas TX 75227
Madison, James 3000 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD Dallas TX 75215
Conrad, Emmett 7502 FAIR OAKS AVE Dallas TX 75231
Wilmer-Hutchins Hs 5520 LANGDON Dallas TX 75241
Adamson, W. H. 201 EAST NINTH STREET Dallas TX 75203
Adams, Bryan 2101 MILLMAR DRIVE Dallas TX 75228
Atwell, W. H. 1303 REYNOLDSTON LANE Dallas TX 75232
Browne, T. W. 3333 SPRAGUE DRIVE Dallas TX 75233
Comstock, E.b. 7044 HODDE STREET Dallas TX 75217
Young Men's Leadership Academy 1625 NORTH MASTER DRIVE Dallas TX 75217
Benjamin Franklin International Exploratory Academy 6920 MEADOW ROAD Dallas TX 75230
Gaston, W. H. 9565 MERCER DRIVE Dallas TX 75228
Greiner, W. E. 501 SOUTH EDGEFIELD AVENUE Dallas TX 75208
Hill, Robert T. 505 EASTON ROAD Dallas TX 75218
Holmes, Oliver W. 2001 EAST KIEST BLVD Dallas TX 75216
Piedmont GLOBAL Academy 7625 HUME DRIVE Dallas TX 75227
Long, J. L. 6116 REIGER AVENUE Dallas TX 75214
Thomas C. Marsh Preparatory Academy 3838 CROWN SHORE DRIVE Dallas TX 75244
Rusk, Thomas J. 2929 INWOOD ROAD Dallas TX 75235
Spence, Alex W. 4001 CAPITOL AVENUE Dallas TX 75204
Stockard, L. V. 2300 RAVINIA DRIVE Dallas TX 75211
Storey, Boude 3000 MARYLAND AVENUE Dallas TX 75216
Quintanilla, Raul 2700 REMOND DRIVE Dallas TX 75211
Seagoville Ms 950 WOODY ROAD Dallas TX 75253
Zumwalt, Sarah 2445 E Ledbetter Dr Dallas TX 75216
Dade, B. E. 2727 GRAND AVENUE Dallas TX 75215
Tasby, Sam 7001 FAIR OAKS AVENUE Dallas TX 75231
Garcia, Hector P. 700 E EIGHTH ST Dallas TX 75203
Lang, Harold W. 1678 CHENAULT STREET Dallas TX 75228
Medrano, Francisco Pancho 9815 BROCKBANK DRIVE 226 Dallas TX 75220
Kennedy-Curry 6605 SEBRING Dallas TX 75241
Holmes, Zan 2939 ST RITA DRIVE Dallas TX 75233
Balch Springs 710 CHEYENNE ROAD Dallas TX 75217
Ann Richards Steam Academy 3831 N PRAIRIE CREEK Dallas TX 75227
Cigarroa, Leonides Gonzalez 9990 WEBB CHAPELl RD Dallas TX 75220