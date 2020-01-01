En español

In association with School Leadership, Food & Child Nutrition Services is committed to offering meal service at no cost while Dallas ISD remains closed.

Meals will be served at strategic locations throughout the district. Please see the FAQ below for information.

Who is eligible for meals?

Meals are available to all children through the age of 18, and 19 years old if the child turns 19 during the current school year (on or after the first day of school), and to students with disabilities without regard to age.

What do I need to bring?

Meals will be distributed based on the number of children with you. Please bring all the children who will receive meals.

When will meals be distributed?

Please note, starting April 9th meals will be distributed every Thursday between 10 AM and 1 PM. You’ll receive five breakfasts, lunches and suppers.

There will be no meal service on Monday April 6th.

Where do I pick up meals?

Meals are available at most Dallas ISD High Schools and Middle Schools. The map and table below lists all distribution sites.

How are meals being distributed?

Meals will be distributed curbside at the main entrance of the school by Food Service Employees.

What food is being offered?

View the Menu for March 30 - April 4

Allergen and re-heating instructions are distributed at pickup.

Meal distribution sites are subject to change, so please watch this page for updates.

To view the map on your mobile device click here.