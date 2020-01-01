Information About Meal Service During Dallas ISD Closure
In association with School Leadership, Food & Child Nutrition Services is committed to offering meal service at no cost while Dallas ISD remains closed.
Meals will be served at strategic locations throughout the district. Please see the FAQ below for information.
Who is eligible for meals?
Meals are available to all children through the age of 18, and 19 years old if the child turns 19 during the current school year (on or after the first day of school), and to students with disabilities without regard to age.
What do I need to bring?
Meals will be distributed based on the number of children with you. Please bring all the children who will receive meals.
When will meals be distributed?
Please note, starting April 9th meals will be distributed every Thursday between 10 AM and 1 PM. You’ll receive five breakfasts, lunches and suppers.
There will be no meal service on Monday April 6th.
Where do I pick up meals?
Meals are available at most Dallas ISD High Schools and Middle Schools. The map and table below lists all distribution sites.
How are meals being distributed?
Meals will be distributed curbside at the main entrance of the school by Food Service Employees.
What food is being offered?
View the Menu for March 30 - April 4
Allergen and re-heating instructions are distributed at pickup.
Meal distribution sites are subject to change, so please watch this page for updates.
To view the map on your mobile device click here.
Meal Service Locations
|School
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip Code
|Molina, Moises
|2355 DUNCANVILLE ROAD
|Dallas
|TX
|75211
|Kimball, Justin F.
|3606 SOUTH WESTMORELAND ROAD
|Dallas
|TX
|75233
|Lincoln
|2826 Elsie Faye Heggins Street
|Dallas
|TX
|75215
|Pinkston, L. G.
|2200 DENNISON STREET
|Dallas
|TX
|75212
|Roosevelt, Franklin
|525 BONNIEVIEW ROAD
|Dallas
|TX
|75203
|Samuell, W. W.
|8928 PALISADE DRIVE
|Dallas
|TX
|75217
|South Oak Cliff
|3601 S Marsalis Ave
|Dallas
|TX
|75216
|Spruce, H. Grady
|9733 OLD SEAGOVILLE ROAD
|Dallas
|TX
|75217
|Sunset
|2120 WEST JEFFERSON BLVD.
|Dallas
|TX
|75208
|White, W. T.
|4505 RIDGESIDE DRIVE
|Dallas
|TX
|75244
|Carter, David W.
|1819 WEST WHEATLAND ROAD
|Dallas
|TX
|75232
|North Dallas
|3120 NORTH HASKELL AVENUE
|Dallas
|TX
|75204
|Skyline
|7777 FORNEY ROAD
|Dallas
|TX
|75227
|Madison, James
|3000 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD
|Dallas
|TX
|75215
|Conrad, Emmett
|7502 FAIR OAKS AVE
|Dallas
|TX
|75231
|Wilmer-Hutchins Hs
|5520 LANGDON
|Dallas
|TX
|75241
|Adamson, W. H.
|201 EAST NINTH STREET
|Dallas
|TX
|75203
|Adams, Bryan
|2101 MILLMAR DRIVE
|Dallas
|TX
|75228
|Atwell, W. H.
|1303 REYNOLDSTON LANE
|Dallas
|TX
|75232
|Browne, T. W.
|3333 SPRAGUE DRIVE
|Dallas
|TX
|75233
|Comstock, E.b.
|7044 HODDE STREET
|Dallas
|TX
|75217
|Young Men's Leadership Academy
|1625 NORTH MASTER DRIVE
|Dallas
|TX
|75217
|Benjamin Franklin International Exploratory Academy
|6920 MEADOW ROAD
|Dallas
|TX
|75230
|Gaston, W. H.
|9565 MERCER DRIVE
|Dallas
|TX
|75228
|Greiner, W. E.
|501 SOUTH EDGEFIELD AVENUE
|Dallas
|TX
|75208
|Hill, Robert T.
|505 EASTON ROAD
|Dallas
|TX
|75218
|Holmes, Oliver W.
|2001 EAST KIEST BLVD
|Dallas
|TX
|75216
|Piedmont GLOBAL Academy
|7625 HUME DRIVE
|Dallas
|TX
|75227
|Long, J. L.
|6116 REIGER AVENUE
|Dallas
|TX
|75214
|Thomas C. Marsh Preparatory Academy
|3838 CROWN SHORE DRIVE
|Dallas
|TX
|75244
|Rusk, Thomas J.
|2929 INWOOD ROAD
|Dallas
|TX
|75235
|Spence, Alex W.
|4001 CAPITOL AVENUE
|Dallas
|TX
|75204
|Stockard, L. V.
|2300 RAVINIA DRIVE
|Dallas
|TX
|75211
|Storey, Boude
|3000 MARYLAND AVENUE
|Dallas
|TX
|75216
|Quintanilla, Raul
|2700 REMOND DRIVE
|Dallas
|TX
|75211
|Seagoville Ms
|950 WOODY ROAD
|Dallas
|TX
|75253
|Zumwalt, Sarah
|2445 E Ledbetter Dr
|Dallas
|TX
|75216
|Dade, B. E.
|2727 GRAND AVENUE
|Dallas
|TX
|75215
|Tasby, Sam
|7001 FAIR OAKS AVENUE
|Dallas
|TX
|75231
|Garcia, Hector P.
|700 E EIGHTH ST
|Dallas
|TX
|75203
|Lang, Harold W.
|1678 CHENAULT STREET
|Dallas
|TX
|75228
|Medrano, Francisco Pancho
|9815 BROCKBANK DRIVE 226
|Dallas
|TX
|75220
|Kennedy-Curry
|6605 SEBRING
|Dallas
|TX
|75241
|Holmes, Zan
|2939 ST RITA DRIVE
|Dallas
|TX
|75233
|Balch Springs
|710 CHEYENNE ROAD
|Dallas
|TX
|75217
|Ann Richards Steam Academy
|3831 N PRAIRIE CREEK
|Dallas
|TX
|75227
|Cigarroa, Leonides Gonzalez
|9990 WEBB CHAPELl RD
|Dallas
|TX
|75220