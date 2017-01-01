What will you discover?

Discover the school that’s just right for your child at one of four Discover Dallas ISD school fairs conveniently located across the city! From all-boys and all-girls schools to collegiate academies, magnet schools and more, Dallas ISD has an academic opportunity that’s a perfect fit for your son or daughter.

Representatives from these schools and neighborhood schools in your geographic area will be on hand at each fair to answer questions about admission requirements, the application process, program offerings, and after-school and extracurricular activities.

At each fair, you can also enjoy live performances by our incredible visual and performing arts students along with student demonstrations of STEM and robotics projects. Those who attend the Southeast location on December 2 at Skyline High School are in for a special treat from the STEM Department as they host a “Bridge Building Competition.”

Admission and parking are free at all four locations.

Interested in attending? Download a flyer for yourself or your family and friends.

Mark your calendar, and join us at a Discover fair at one of the four locations listed below.