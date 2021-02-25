Curbside Meals

Food & Child Nutrition Services is providing meals to all eligible children at no cost whether in school or not in school! Our curbside service is every Wednesday from 9:00AM – 2:00 PM. Meals will be served at schools throughout the district. See map below.

Curbside FREE Meal Pickup

Every Wednesday

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

*For the health and safety of everyone, facial cover or mask is encouraged when picking up meals at any school feeding site.

Menu Information

Curbside Menu(June 16th)

View home preparation instructions, allergen and carb counts (Updated 2/25/21)

Curbside fruits and vegetables



*Curbside Sites will be changing in July