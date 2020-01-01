Smart Restart Virtual Parent Conference

Let’s make a Smart Restart for the 2020-2021 school year.

Join Dallas ISD for the live, interactive virtual parent conference featuring essential informational sessions for the upcoming school year. Session topics such as Dallas ISD school reentry plan, safety protocols, online learning, Technology Tools Training, Parent Portal, and much more will be presented by district experts to ensure Dallas ISD students and families are prepared for a Smart Restart and a successful school year.

All session will be recorded and made available for parents.

Register here for Smart Restart