The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees on Jan. 28 adopted three calendars for the next two school years, with the majority of schools set to have a traditional calendar (see the traditional calendar). The calendars represent a bold investment, of up to $100 million, to support the Dallas ISD students who need it the most.

Schools that get buy-in from families, teachers and campus staff now have the option to rethink the school year. Research shows the pandemic could seriously impact students academically, and an extended school year calendar helps make sure students get the extra support needed to stay on a path to success. Meanwhile, teachers and campus staff who work at a school with an extended year can make a considerably higher annual compensation that counts toward retirement.

As of March 6, 27 schools are considering and 24 schools have confirmed an "intersession" calendar. Click here to see the current list of schools. Every family at a school considering an intersession calendar is asked to complete this survey.

As of March 6, four schools–Maple Lawn Elementary, H.I. Holland Elementary School at Lisbon, Thomas J. Rusk Middle School and Boude Storey Middle School–have confirmed a “School Day Redesign” calendar. Edna Rowe Elementary School is considering a school day redesign calendar. Every family Rowe Elementary is asked to complete this survey.