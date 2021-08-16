Academia virtual

Virtual Academy

We know students are best able to learn and grow in school, and we have put in place comprehensive safety measures for every campus. And while we recommend as many students as possible participate in on-campus learning due to the benefits, we understand parent and student concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to our award-winning traditional classroom opportunities, Dallas ISD is offering a Virtual Academy option to qualifying students. The Virtual Academy is only for students who are 11 and under as of August 16, 2021. The students who have not yet enrolled will be given priority. Students of any age who qualify for homebound services as medically fragile are eligible as well. We strongly encourage all students currently attending school in-person with safety protocols maintain the in-person as we know this is the BEST option for academic improvement and social and emotional support.

The Virtual Academy will be offered and evaluated for students each nine weeks.

Parents of students interested in attending the Virtual Academy should complete this form. If parents need assistance, they can call the hotline at 972-925-5550.

The Virtual Academy starts Aug. 24. Monday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. is the deadline to enroll in the Virtual Academy.