Virtual Academy
We know students are best able to learn and grow in school, and we have put in place comprehensive safety measures for every campus. And while we recommend as many students as possible participate in on-campus learning due to the benefits, we understand parent and student concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to our award-winning traditional classroom opportunities, Dallas ISD is offering a Virtual Academy option to qualifying students. The Virtual Academy is only for students who are 11 and under as of August 16, 2021. The students who have not yet enrolled will be given priority. Students of any age who qualify for homebound services as medically fragile are eligible as well. We strongly encourage all students currently attending school in-person with safety protocols maintain the in-person as we know this is the BEST option for academic improvement and social and emotional support.
The Virtual Academy will be offered and evaluated for students each nine weeks.
Parents of students interested in attending the Virtual Academy should complete this form. If parents need assistance, they can call the hotline at 972-925-5550.
The Virtual Academy starts Aug. 24. Monday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. is the deadline to enroll in the Virtual Academy.
Virtual Academy Learning Requirements
- Are limited to no more than two absences for the day or part of day
- Must maintain a grade average of 70 or above (E or S for students in PreK through grade 1)
- Must follow the Dallas ISD Student Code of Conduct at all times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the family commitments and understanding for virtual academy?
What will the Virtual Academy schedule look like for students?
How will lessons be taught?
How does a student qualify for Homebound Services?
Will my child keep their spot at their previously assigned school if they return for in-person instruction?
Who will teach my child in the Virtual Academy?
If my child is in the Virtual Academy, can they switch to in-person learning at any time?
Will students in the Virtual Academy take assessments such as the ACP/STAAR?
Can my student who is receiving special education services participate in the Virtual Academy?
What supports will be given to students receiving special education services?
Can students enrolled in the Virtual Academy participate in extracurricular activities or clubs at the campus?