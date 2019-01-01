Winter Break Meals

Winter Break Meals are FREE to all children and youth through age 18. Educational/enrichment activities will be available for all participants.

We serve meals to DISD students through the age of 18, and 19 years old if the student turns 19 during the current school year (on or after the first day of school), and to students with disabilities without regard to age.

December 23rd, 26th, 27th and 30th

January 2nd and 3rd